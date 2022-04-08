Leitrim GAA Greats: Packie McGarty and Cathal Flynn Memorial Mass

A Memorial Mass for two outstanding former Leitrim team mates of Jimmy's, namely Packie McGarty and Cathal Flynn, will be celebrated in St Patrick's Church Mohill this Saturday morning, April 9 at 11am.
It is expected many North Leitrim Gaels, as well as Gaels from all over the county, will travel to Mohill for Saturday's Memorial Mass for the former Leitrim stars.
Dublin based Leitrim GAA Supporters Club leading member, Eamonn Duignan is one of the Chief Organisers of Saturday's Memorial Mass for Packie McGarty and Cathal Flynn. Eamonn says “last year during Covid , Leitrim lost two of its greatest footballers; Packie McGarty, RIP and Cathal Flynn, RIP.
“It was so sad that two people who were so admired in Leitrim and indeed loved by all who knew them were not permitted a proper funeral due to lockdown restrictions. We have decided to have a Memorial Mass for Packie and Cathal, RIP on Saturday, 9 April at11am in St Patrick’s Parish Church, Mohill, Co. Leitrim.”
