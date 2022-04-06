Search

06 Apr 2022

Letirim hurlers & U20 footballers face into championship action

Letirim hurlers & U20 footballers face into championship action

James McNabola in action for Leitrim hurlers against Longford Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

John Connolly

06 Apr 2022 12:31 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Leitrim hurlers and U20 footballers face into championship action over the next seven days with the hurlers opening their Lory Meagher Cup campaign next Sunday, April 10, in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

Brendan Guckian's U20 footballers won't know who they face until later this evening (Wednesday April 6) when the meeting of Mayo & Galway will determine who they face next Wednesday, April 13, and whether they will be at home or away.

Leitrim star Beirne handed one-match ban for London clash

Mixed fortunes for Leitrim as Beirne's red card upheld but Hurling star Joe Murray sees red card overturned

For the hurlers, it is familiar old foes as Longford come to Carrick to take on Olcan Conway's troops, having met them twice in the previous four weeks. In the first game, there was just a point to separate the teams but in the League semi-final, Longford blew Leitrim away as they eased to a ten point victory in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Leitrim, however, have a couple of reasons to be a bit more confident about this one. Firstly, they play at home while the news that Joe Murray's red card from the League semi-final has been rescinded is a huge boost.

Then there is the fact that Longford could be without the influential Paddy Lynam who received a straight red in Longford's Division 3B Final loss to Fermanagh. The Westmeath native is a driving force from midfield for Longford and deadly accurate from placed balls.

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

For the U20 footballers, there is less expectations after a Philly McGuinness Cup campaign that saw them lose all three games to Sligo, Fermanagh and Longford but neither Galway or Mayo, albeit admittedly against higher ranked opposition, had just one win between them in their League campaigns.

If Mayo win, Leitrim will host them in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada on Wednesday, April 13, but a Galway win would see Brendan Guckian's side on the road. Both teams would fancy their chances against Leitrim but there is some good talent in this Leitrim side, it is delivering on the talent that is the hard task.

Both the hurlers and U20 footballers will start as underdogs and that will suit them fine. On recent results, the hurlers have a better chance of progressing but in an one-off, knockout tie, perhaps the U20s could land a big blow for the county, whoever they face.

Seeing red in Markievicz Park!

THE LAST POINT

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

This stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village, Co. Leitrim is offered to the market by selling agents www.iamsold.ie.The g

Stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village

Newsletter LeitrimObserver

This stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village, Co. Leitrim is offered to the market by selling agents www.iamsold.ie.
The ground floor comprises of a spacious entrance hallway with feature staircase.
Off the hallway is a bright sitting room with fireplace. The hallway leads into the open plan fitted kitchen / dining room with island. A snug area with feature fireplace and stove is located just off the kitchen.



Also accessed off the kitchen area is a playroom / office area, utility room with shower room and access to integral garage.
The second floor comprises of the master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and luxury ensuite with shower and jet bath.
A further three spacious bedrooms are located on the second floor along with the main bathroom.
The third floor comprises of a large bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.




Patrick Convey of the selling Agents iamsold commented “It is an exceptional example of an architecturally designed and energy efficient B2 rated home which is finished to a high standard turn key finish throughout.
“We have no doubt that this will be one of the finest properties to come to the market in Co. Leitrim and indeed the North West this year.
“This bright and spacious property has all the extras and is the work from home dream. The location is c. 20 minutes to Carrick-on -Shannon and 25 minutes to Sligo.”



The property has triple glazed windows fitted and is heated by oil fired central hearing with a heat recovery ventilation system.
Externally the property benefits from a large modern workshop unit with concrete yard.
The stone gate piers and entrance walls at the main road ensures a grand entrance to this fine property.
For more details please contact www.iamsold.ie on 01 244 0000.

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media