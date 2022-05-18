Changes coming for Leitrim civic amenity sites

Leitrim County Council have given members the heads up that some changes are expected to the civic amenity sites in Manorhamilton and Mohill.



Director of Services Vincent Dwyer said Leitrim's civic amenity sites cost over €100,000 to run. The Government subvention was stopped so the council must fund the civic amenity sites out of their budget.

Mr Dwyer said it is a “geographical service, with one in the north of the county and the other in the south” and he did not think it was possible to create a new civic amenity site in Kinlough as requested by Cllr Justin Warnock.



Cllr Felim Gurn warned that if civic amenity sites are not funded “dumping will get worse.” He said the council still had to provide the service, even if it was losing money.

He added that the council have been notified that the nature of the civic amenity site will change and a review is being carried out.



He said that the council are organising a hazardous waste collection later this year, which will include leftover paint vans and chemical bottles that are not accepted at Leitrim amenity sites.

Mr Dwyer outlined that the one day hazardous collection will cost the council €35,000 and so cannot become a regular service.

On the issue of litter Cllr Enda McGloin asked for an increase in pooper scoopers and asked could funding be sought for more along popular walkways. Mr Dwyer said there can be discussions on placing more facilities around the county.



He said the Department of Environment are considering publishing legislation requiring people to register their waste contract, this will make it easier for local authorities to investigate people who do not have an active bin service.

Mr Dwyer told members that he is signing 3-4 waste enforcement orders a week in Leitrim.



Cllr Mary Bohan asked the council to look into setting up CCTV cameras at bring bank centres as “people are not abiding” by the rules.

Cllr Gurn said takeaway rubbish is very unsightly in towns after a Friday or Saturday night. He said it should be mandatory that takeaways have bins outside their premises.

He was informed by the council that bins are mandatory outside takeaways and “we will prosecute if they are not.”

Mohill Civic Amenity Centre is located at the former Landfill Site, Tullybarden, Mohill. The Manorhamilton facility is adjacent to the sewerage treatment plant, Sligo Road, Manorhamilton.

Entry to Leitrim County Council Civic Amenity Sites and payment for disposal of items is by ticket only.

Tickets can be purchased in books of 5 for €30 or individually for €6.

The Civic Amenity Sites are for householders’ use only - commercial waste is not accepted.