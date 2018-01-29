Leitrim to receive €8.16m
Over 20% increase in Leitrim's local and regional roads allocation for 2018
Roads funding announcement.
Leitrim has been allocated €8,159,124 in Department of Transport Funding for local and regional roads a figure which is up significantly on last year's allocation of €6.7m.
Welcoming the allocation, Senator Frank Feighan said the funding will allow important safety improvement works to be carried out throughout the county.
"These roads are used by families every day and are essential for connecting people locally," he said.