Road warning: Ice and snow will make driving hazardous this morning
The overnight frost will make driving conditions hazardous.
Motorists are being asked to slow down and allow extra braking distance between themselves and other vehicles as snow and ice are making driving conditions especially hazardous this morning.
Snow fall has impacted many areas and with a widespread frost last night road conditions are very slippery, especially along untreated regional and local roads.
Please slow down and stay safe everyone.