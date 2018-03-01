Plenty of problems reported on Leitrim roads this afternoon

With a Status Red Snow-Ice Warning currently in place for the whole country motorists are being advised not to take to the roads unless absolutely necessary.

According to AA Roadwatch, driving conditions are extremely challenging today.

"If you must travel, make sure clear snow from your car, have your lights on at all times and reduce your speed so that you have more time to react to things on the road. When driving in these conditions it takes much longer for your car to stop so Gardaí are urging motorists to slow down and stay a considerable distance from the vehicle in front," note AA Roadwatch.

In Co Leitrim snow and ice accumulations have been reported county-wide but the following roads are especially problematic:

All roads are treacherous in the north Leitrim area but the R280 and roads into Dromahair are especially hazardous.

Icy conditions remain on the N16 near Glenfarne.

Poor road conditions have been reported in the Kiltyclogher area this morning.

Snow and ice resulting in quite poor conditions around Carrick-on-Shannon. The N4 is passable with care.

The R201 from Carrigallen to Mohill is very slippy.

The road to Longford from Carrigallen is also icy and drivers are urged to travel with care on this route.

The Hilly Road in Drumshanbo is very icy and roads on the approach to town are also impacted by snow and ice.

Newtowngore roads are very slippy. Please slow down and don't take any unnecessary journeys.

Roads surrounding Ballinamore are icy, especially the hill at Aghoo.

Roscommon:

Very poor road conditions around Boyle and Frenchpark.

Icy conditions are reported around Roscommon town as well.

Cavan

Heavy snowfall has resulted in very poor driving conditions on all routes throughout Cavan, especially in Virginia, Cavan Town and Bailieborough.

Bawnboy and Corlough areas have significant snowfall reported. Roads are treacherous.

Sligo



Conditions are quite poor on secondary routes in the Tubbercurry area.

Icy conditions are also reported around Sligo town.

If there are icy road conditions in your area let us know so we can update readers. Just email the details to lmckiernan@leitrimobserver.ie