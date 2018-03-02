The latest traffic updates report treacherous conditions in Leitrim and surrounding areas today

Snowfall and icy conditions continue to persist in Leitrim and the other border counties of Cavan and Monaghan this morning. Problems are also being reported in Roscommon.

Here is the latest traffic information:

Leitrim

Snow and ice resulting in poor conditions on secondary roads around around Carrick-On-Shannon.

Road conditions are especially poor in the north of the county where there has been substantial snowfall and snow is continuing to fall this morning. Road conditions around Dromahair, Manorhamilton and the area around Glenfarne are described as treacherous.

Newtowngore/Carrigallen - secondary roads are especially difficult to traverse.

Roscommon

Gardaí in Roscommon Town report very snowy conditions around the town and it is also quite slippery around Boyle.

Cavan

Heavy snowfall has resulted in dangerous driving conditions on routes throughout the county.

Other transport updates:

Irish Rail will have no services operating nationwide today, Friday (2nd).

Dublin, Shannon, Cork and Kerry Airports have suspended most operations until approx. tomorrow morning (3rd). Ryanair and Aer Lingus have cancelled all flights to/from Irish Airports today (March 2nd), with the exception of some Aer Lingus eastbound transatlantic flights. Check with your airline before travelling to the airport.