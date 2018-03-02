Gardai urge motorists not to make an unnecessary journeys today as more snow expected

Gardaí are asking motorists in Leitrim and surrounding counties to avoid unnecessary journeys. Although this part has escaped much of the heavier snowfall seen in the east and south of the country, many of the roads in the region are affected by impacted snow and ice. Secondary roads in particular, are treacherous in many places and local authorities are prioritising national routes in an effort to keep them open. If you must travel and become seriously stuck, please contact emergencies services on 112 or 999.

See here for more localised traffic details.

See here for the latest weather forecast from Met Éireann for Leitrim and the surrounding areas.