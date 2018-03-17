So this Irish driver waited a little too long to tax his car.....

So what's the longest you've ever left your car without tax? A week, a month? (Please don't admit it whatever it is, we're all law-abiding citizens here.)

Well this driver certainly wasn't keeping up with his motor tax payments. Stopped by gardai earlier today in Dublin....

Dublin North Roads Policing: ‘This guy must have definitely had

the 7 YEAR itch’ He last taxed it all those years ago in 2011!! He also omitted

to Insure it too.



Prosecution to follow… pic.twitter.com/pmTxkdvAxv — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 17, 2018

Yes, you read that right - SEVEN years......