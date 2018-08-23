Resurfacing works to start on N5 at Strokestown in coming weeks

Resurfacing works are due to commence on a dangerous stretch of the N5 at the old GAA pitch in Strokestown, Co Roscommon in the coming weeks.

Confirming the news, Fianna Fáil TD for Roscommon/Galway Eugene Murphy said: “There have been ongoing problems in Strokestown at a major bend in the road at the old GAA pitch and while a number of improvements which I initiated have been carried out, the area continued to be dangerous for motorists so I welcome the fact that a new surface will be laid on this stretch of road in the coming weeks.

"I would still urge motorists to be cautious as the area is still very prone to accidents but I hope that these new resurfacing works will help to alleviate the ongoing problems at this location which have been of grave concern to many members of the public."

Deputy Murphy said there are still ongoing problems with many junctions which are not well lit on the N5 adding "I will continue to highlight the fact that a health and safety review of the N5 is an urgent priority".