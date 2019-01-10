Small classic or vintage car from the 70s or 80s needed for one day shoot in Cavan

Do you own a small vintage/classic car dating back to the 70s or 80s? Then your vehicle may be perfect for a one day shoot being organised in north west Cavan.

According to a post of Facebook by Padraig Conaty the shoot is for a "very famous Cavan brand".

"If you know someone with a suitable car that would be willing to take part, please pass them on or get in touch!" he adds.

You can get in touch with Padraig via email on padraig.conaty@gmail.com