Action must be taken on soaring insurance costs in rural Ireland

Fianna Fáil TD for Eamon Scanlon has said the government must take on board the Bill proposed by Fianna Fáil to tackle insurance fraud.

The Bill will increase the penalties for those found guilty of committing insurance fraud, and forces those suspected of bringing a fraudulent claim to pay all the legal costs of the case.

Deputy Scanlon said, “The government have done little to help home owners, business owners, and motorists as insurance premiums increase.

“There are policy changes which could be implemented to help those who cannot meet rising insurance costs. There are many young people living in rural areas who do not have the luxury of the Luas, the DART or other public transport. They need a car to get to work. They must be supported so they can get affordable motor insurance enabling them to attend school, work, or drive to public transport travelling onwards.

“In the past 12 months people have been withdrawing their claims because of the work being done by the insurance companies. However, even when a claim is withdrawn, there are a lot of costs attached to it. The insurance companies employ legal practitioners to determine whether a claim is justified. Many of them are not justifiable and they are withdrawn, but at a cost to me and everybody else in this country in terms of high premiums. That is wrong.

“People committing insurance fraud are taking the companies and everyone else for granted. This new Fianna Fáil Bill will increase the penalties on those who commit insurance fraud which are driving up premiums. It sends a clear message and the government should take this Bill on board,” concluded Deputy Scanlon.