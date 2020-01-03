19,279 vehicles were tested in the Carrick-on-Shannon NCTS centre between January 1, 2019 and November 30, 2019 according to the latest figures available.

Of those vehicles tested during this period 11,855 passed while 6,373 were failed for having major faults.

Most worryingly 1,051 vehicles presented for the test were failed for being dangerously defective.

This figure for 2019 is more than twice the number of dangerous failures recorded during 2018.