More than €6m allocated for Leitrim roads in 2021

Minister of State and Sligo-Leitrim TD, Frank Feighan, has welcomed the 2021 allocation of €6,153,619 for Co Leitrim roads.

“I am delighted to see such a strong allocation for Leitrim roads for next year, this represents a significant increase from previous years and will further enhance Leitrim Co Council’s ability to maintain local and county roads to such a high standard,” he said this week.

“I wish to thank Ministers Ryan and Naughton who have ensured a strong allocation of funding for roads in 2021 despite the on-going demands on exchequer funding due to the Covid-19 crisis.”

Minister Feighan added that he looked forward to some more important funding announcements in 2021 “under other transport and rural development schemes such as walk ways and safer pedestrian access to schools.”