Leitrim bridge to close for a month for maintenance works
Leitrim County Council have given notice that they will close Local Road L-5561 in Cloone to allow for maintenance works at Drumloughan Approach Bridge.
The local road L-5561 will be closed from 9th August to 16th September 2021 to facilitate rehabilitation works to Drumloughan Approach Bridge. Leitrim County Council will endeavour to expedite the works process in order to open the road sooner.
Diversions will be in place via L-5579 Annaghmacullen and R-201 Cloone, with local access only as far as Drumloughan Approach Bridge.
The alternative routes:
Travelling from Cloone to Annaghmacullen – continue on R-201 and turn right off the R-201 onto the L-579
Travelling from Annaghmacullen to Cloone - turn right off the L-5561 and left onto the R-201 to Cloone
Diversions will be signaposted.
Any person aggrieved by the proposed decision to close the roads described may lodge an objection with the Director of Services, Economic Development, Planning & Infrastructural Services Leitrim County Council, Aras an Chontae, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim on or before 4.00 p.m. Friday 30th July, 2021.