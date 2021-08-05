SEAT break sales record in July

SEAT and CUPRA set new sales record in July. Figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) revealed a total of 1,309 SEAT & CUPRA vehicles were registered last month.

A total of 1,244 SEAT and 65 CUPRA vehicles were registered in July, giving the brands a combined market share of 4.94% and ensuring they achieved more than 1,300 registrations in a single month for the first time. And year to date the brands hold a combined market share of 4.2%.

The Arona compact crossover was the best-selling SEAT in the country with 416 registrations, followed by the Ateca (248 registrations), Ibiza supermini (234 registrations) and Tarraco SUV (156 registrations). CUPRA continued to strengthen its foothold in the Irish premium market with a total of 65 sales in July. The 2021 Car of the Year shortlisted CUPRA Formentor accounted for 56 of the registrations. Meanwhile, a total of 90 plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) were registered across both brands, the highest monthly total in 2021.

Niall Phillips, Brand Director at SEAT and CUPRA Ireland commented, “Setting a new sales record proves SEAT and CUPRA continue to go from strength to strength here in Ireland. In what has been a difficult year for the global motor industry, we have managed to increase market share and record a near 50% year-on-year increase in sales. These figures show that our strongest ever vehicle line-ups are perfectly in tune with the needs of Irish buyers. The industry continues to face challenges but SEAT and CUPRA have demonstrated they are in great shape and continue to be at the forefront of buyer’s minds when it comes to selecting a new car.”