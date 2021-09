The ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV: electromobility at its most elegant

Following the successful launch of the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV, ŠKODA AUTO is adding to its first all-electric SUV range with the four-door ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV.

Its drag coefficient (cd) of 0.247 is even lower than the one for the ENYAQ iV making the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV more efficient and enabling it to cover more than 535 km in the WLTP cycle when fitted with the larger battery (82kWh).

There is a choice of two battery sizes and three power variants with rear- or all-wheel drive. Just like in the ENYAQ iV, the classic trim levels for the interior have been replaced with the Design Selections. In typical ŠKODA style, the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV boasts a generously sized interior and a boot capacity of 570L. The ENYAQ COUPÉ iV is due to arrive in Ireland in May 2022.

Thomas Schäfer, ŠKODA AUTO CEO, said: “We have made a great start on the international markets with our all-electric flagship ŠKODA ENYAQ iV. The vehicle has been very well received by our customers, and roughly 70,000 orders have been placed. In early 2022, we will be upping the ante with the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV: this variant of our e-SUV is even more emotive and presents a real design highlight, rounding off the top end of our model range.”

The ŠKODA ENYAQ COUPÉ iV is an excellent addition to the ENYAQ iV line-up with generous amounts of space for up to five people and a large boot, it is a great vehicle for families. There is a choice of three power variants for this latest model: the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV 60, ENYAQ COUPÉ iV 80, both with rear-wheel drive, and the all-wheel-drive ENYAQ COUPÉ iV 80x.

The fast-charging feature, which comes as standard, ensures the car is ‘refuelled’ quickly.

The 13-inch central touchscreen is a real eye-catcher in the interior and the panoramic glass roof is part of the standard equipment. At a length of 4,653 mm and measuring 1,617 mm in height, the coupé is four millimetres longer than the ENYAQ iV and one millimetre higher. At 1,879 mm and 2,765 mm respectively, the width and wheelbase of both models are identical, while the coupé’s 570-litre boot capacity is almost on a par with the SUV’s 585 l.

The vehicle is fitted with large alloys measuring 19 to 21 inches and Full-LED Matrix headlights are optional. Within these, each high-beam module features 24 LEDs, which can be controlled individually and enable the driver to have the high beam on at all times without dazzling other road users. Full-LED rear lights are also optional. These feature a crystalline design and characterise the brand’s signature

Interior with Design Selections

ŠKODA offers innovative Design Selections and a clear menu of options available for the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV’s interior. The Design Selections are inspired by modern living environments and replace the classic trim levels. In its basic configuration, the Design Selection ‘Loft’ presents in a combination of grey and black shades. Sustainable materials are available in other Design Selections. The seat covers in the Lodge Selection, for example, are made of 40% natural new wool with the Woolmark Company quality seal, and 60% polyester (each one is made from 318 recycled PET bottles). The cognac-coloured leather upholstery of the seats in the ecoSuite Selection is tanned through an eco-friendly and sustainable process using olive leaf extracts without the use of any chemicals.

13-inch touchscreen and comprehensive range of standard equipment

The centrally positioned 13-inch touchscreen is a key feature in the interior. It can be personalised and provides access to the infotainment system as well as all vehicle functions. On a 5.3-inch screen, the Digital Cockpit informs the driver of the most important information, such as speed, driving data, navigation and active assistance systems. The optional head-up display projects additional information – in part using augmented reality – in clear view of the driver. The ENYAQ COUPÉ iV’s extensive range of standard interior features includes dual-zone Climatronic, a keyless KESSY GO system and LED ambient lighting. This illuminates the decorative trim on the doors and the door handles as well as the front and rear footwells. The clear structure of the choices available includes ten optional themed packages, most of which come in both a basic and a more comprehensive Plus version. Select individual options are available for all models.

Two batteries, three power variants, and rear- as well as all-wheel drive

ŠKODA offers two battery sizes and three different power variants for the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV. The batteries are stored in the floor of the Volkswagen Group MEB car platform. The ENYAQ COUPÉ iV 60 is fitted with a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 62 kWh, of which 58 kWh net can be used. The electric motor produces 132 kW* and drives the rear wheels via a single-speed gearbox. The ENYAQ COUPÉ iV 80 is also a rear-wheel drive, powered by an electric motor with an output of 150 kW*. When fitted with the larger 82-kWh battery pack (77 kWh net) and thanks to the car’s excellent aerodynamics boasting a drag coefficient (cd) of 0.247, this variant can cover more than 535 km – therefore offering the greatest mileage within the model range.

The ENYAQ COUPÉ iV 80x is equipped with the larger battery, which also powers a second, 80-kW electric motor on the front axle, providing this variant with all-wheel drive. Together, the two electric motors deliver a total of 195 kW**. Using an AC wall box of up to 11 kW – e.g. a ŠKODA iV charger – the brand-new coupé can be fully charged in six to eight hours. The ENYAQ COUPÉ iV can also be charged at public DC fast-charging stations with an output of up to 125 kW. The iV universal charger – a mobile solution with interchangeable connector plugs – is available as an optional extra.

* Maximum power output may not be fully available. The power available in individual driving situations depends on various factors, such as the ambient temperature, the charge level and the temperature, condition or age of the high-voltage battery.

** Maximum power output of 195 kW: maximum power determined in accordance with UN-GTR.21 that can be called up for a maximum of 30 seconds. The power available in individual driving situations depends on various factors such as the external temperature, the high-voltage battery’s physical age as well as its temperature, charge level and conditioning state. Maximum power can only be available if, in particular, the high-voltage battery’s temperature is between 23 and 50°C and its charge level exceeds 88%. If these parameters are not met, maximum power may not be available. The battery temperature can – to a certain degree – be influenced indirectly via the stationary air conditioning function, and the charge level can be set in the vehicle. The power currently available is shown on the vehicle’s driving performance screen. To maintain the high-voltage battery’s capacity in the best possible way, we recommend setting a battery charging target of 80% for daily use (can be changed to 100% before long-distance journeys, for example).