06/10/2021

Increase in number of electric vehicles registered in Ireland

Increase in number of electric vehicles registered in Ireland

775 new electric vehicles were registered in September compared to 659 in September 2020 according to figures released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

This is an 18% increase on figures for the  same month last year.

So far in 2021 7,827 new electric cars have been registered in comparison to 3,613 on the same period 2020, an increase of 117%.

Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrids and Hybrids continue to increase their market share, with their combined market share now over 31.22% of new regisrations.

Diesel now accounts for 33.81%, Petrol 32.32%, Hybrid 16.26%, Electric 7.78% and Plug-in Electric Hybrid 7.18% of new registrations.

