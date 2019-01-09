WATCH: Leitrim woman's video on the state of health services in the West of Ireland goes viral

A video commenting on the state of the health services in the West of Ireland, by Leitrim woman, Harriette Brennan McCrann, has gone viral achieving over 10,000 views in less than a day.

Harriette, who runs her own business in Mohill, recorded the video in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, January 9) after she witnessed first hand, the extreme pressure nurses and doctors, as well as patients, are facing in our health system.

In the video, Harriette details how her father was brought to A&E and her experience of waiting with him as he tried to get a trolley.

She remains full of praise for the doctors and nurses and the excellent standard of care they provide in extremely challenging circumstances.

"It's about time they (the nurses) were heard. It's an absolute disgrace," she starts.

"My father is still lying on a trolley in A&E, he can't get a bed. But that is absolutely nothing ....compared to what other people are going through. There was a 93 year old woman that just managed to get a bed, she was there from 4 she said, and she just managed to get a bed around the 11 o'clock mark. There is a 97 year old year old woman...she's only after getting a trolley....and she's been there since about 4 o'clock," details Harriette in her video.

"Those nurses and doctors are ran ragged...it's an absolute disgrace what you (politicians) have let the West of Ireland's health care come to......you know what lads, the elections coming soon, you want our votes, earn it!

"Because those guys (nurses and doctors) down there are understaffed, they are ran left, right and centre. They have people who are in pain, people who are in sleep deprivation and they are getting the heads ate off them, and they still come to the beds with a smile on their face and deal with the patients with patience and try and make them understand what has to be done in layman's terms."

See the video in full here.