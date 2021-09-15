Search

15/09/2021

HSE spending during Covid-19 to be examined tomorrow

HSE spending during Covid-19 to be examined tomorrow

HSE spending during Covid-19 to be examined tomorrow

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

A public services watchdog will meet tomorrow to examine the HSE's statements during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

An additional €3billion was received by the Exchequer last year due to the pandemic making a total of €20.3billion.  

The Committee of Public Accounts (PAC), which focuses on ensuring public services are run efficiently, will hear from a number of speakers at the meeting. 

This will include the Comptroller and Auditor General, Seamus McCarthy, as well as HSE representatives led by Chief Executive Officer, Paul Reid, and a Department of Health representative. 

Committee Cathaoirleach, Deputy Brian Stanley, spoke ahead of the meeting and said, "The Committee is particularly interested in examining how this additional funding was spent in terms of emergency procurement of PPE, ventilators and other equipment needed to save lives as the pandemic took hold.

“We are also interested in examining other spending related to Covid, including testing and tracing, commissioning of additional capacity in private hospitals and consultancy costs." 

Deputy Stanley also stated the committee wanted to learn about expenditure related to the HSE cyber attack earlier in 2021, as well as the costs to repair damage and protect from future attacks. 

The meeting will be broadcasted at 9.30am tomorrow from Committee Room 3 in Leinster House. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media