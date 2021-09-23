Minister Simon Harris announces birth of son this morning
Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation & Science, Simon Harris, has welcomed a son this morning.
Minister Harris announced the birth on his Twitter page and expressed his gratitude to "all the incredible team in Holles Street".
He stated, "Thank you to everyone for kind wishes. We are delighted to welcome out new little man, Cillian, into the world."
Thank you to everyone for kind wishes. We are delighted to welcome our new little man, Cillian into the world. Grateful to all the incredible team in Holles Street. Taking paternity leave for a little while now & can’t wait to introduce Saoirse to her little brother soon pic.twitter.com/C34go7efWL— Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) September 23, 2021
The minister went on to state he will now take paternity leave "for a little while".
Two weeks of paternity leave was introduced as a legislative reform in 2016 to enable working parents to spend more time with their children.
