Choirs and singers get green light for safe return after 18 months of restrictions

Choirs and singing groups across Ireland can now enjoy a safe return to activities following easing of Covid 19 restrictions, after 18 months of Covid-19 restrictions put singing activities on hold.

Sing Ireland has joined forces with Mental Health Ireland to remind people how singing contributes to physical health, mental health, and well-being

They urge anyone who missed out singing with their group to keep an eye out for National Singing Week, which is taking place from 10th – 17th October.

Hosted by Sing Ireland, the organisation that develops, supports, and promotes all forms of group singing across the island of Ireland, in association with Mental Health Ireland, National Singing Week aims to celebrate the return of group singing in Ireland.

Due to Covid 19, Sing Ireland has implemented new ways of working to keep Ireland singing, with the introduction of new protocols designed to provide choirs and singing groups with the guidance they require to safely return to group singing activities.

In addition, Sing Ireland recommends and encourages singing groups to take a slow and considered approach to gatherings for rehearsals to ensure that the safety of everyone involved is prioritised and maintained going forward.

You can find out more details and obtain a ‘safe singing’ e-Certificate on www.singireland.ie.

Sing Ireland has over 300 member groups, with research from the EU Culture Programme showing that 229,000 people in Ireland are already involved in group singing.

Members include children’s choirs, workplace choirs, youth choirs, hospital and care home choirs, choir clubs, university choirs, church and cathedral choirs, choral societies, and choirs for those in older age or active retirement. Whether it’s singing popular hits, classical, jazz, Gregorian chant, hip-hop, gospel, or folk – there is a group to suit everyone, regardless of age or ability!

So, if you’ve always nurtured a desire to sing in a group or choir or just make contact with other singing enthusiasts and music-lovers in your locality, you’ll find the full list of choirs in your local area, alongside Sing Ireland’s protective measures for National Singing Week, on their website.

With studies showing that singing as part of a group can provide a wide range of wellness and mental health benefits, such as improving breathing, posture, and muscle tension as well as lessening stress and anxiety, Sing Ireland is delighted to team up with Mental Health Ireland for National Singing Week 2021.

Dermot O’Callaghan, CEO of Sing Ireland, says: "After the tough 18 months of rehearsal suspensions, we warmly welcome the inclusion of singing groups in the roadmap announced by the Irish Government in Ireland. We acknowledge the patience and strength of the group singing sector over the past eighteen months and it is with heartened anticipation that we look to the return of group singing, in a safe manner.

"National Singing Week represents a wonderful opportunity for newcomers to get involved and try singing as a mood enhancer. Anybody who sings in a choir will tell you that participating fully can bring huge rewards, both in the sense of wellbeing and joy evoked by singing, and in the pride of participation to the best of your ability. Group singing is like a team sport - your contribution is as important as that of every other singer in the ensemble."

“At Sing Ireland, we encourage everyone to get involved and see what’s happening in their area during National Singing Week. Give it a try - it really is true that singing can change your life.”