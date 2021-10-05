Search

05/10/2021

Homeless charity helped record number of Irish households last year

A record number of Irish households were helped by homeless charity Focus Ireland last year. 

The news was announced in the group's annual report, which today revealed a total 1,829 households avoided homelessness or found a new home thanks to the charity's help. 

Of this number, 1,359 households were supported through exiting homelessness while a further 470 households were supported in keeping their current homes. 

The report also found that a total of 12,300 people engaged with Focus Ireland's services, with 430 young people supported through youth and aftercare services. 

The charity is now calling on government to set out annual targets to eradicate homelessness by 2030. 

CEO of Focus Ireland, Pat Dennigan, said he was proud that the households received help despite challenges presented by the pandemic.

He said, "One of the remarkable features of the response to the pandemic was the renewed sense of collaboration and teamwork between NGOs, local authorities and health services. Solutions were found for previously intractable problems. Red tape was cut and access to housing and safer emergency accommodation was fast-tracked." 

He went on to say the trust fostered during this time needs to be retained in order to make homelessness a thing of the past. 

