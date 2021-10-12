Smokers hit with price hike in Budget 2022 as cost of cigarettes goes up
The price of cigarettes has risen by 50 cent for a packet of 20 cigarettes.
The increase was announced during the Budget 2022 announcement at lunchtime today, a measure which brings the most popular brands up to the price of €15.
In contrast, alcohol rates reportedly remain unchanged.
According to Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, a provision of up to 50% excise relief to small producers of cider and other fermented drinks products is being proposed.
The minister confirmed his department is engaging with the drinks sector to allow this implementation.
He said the measure would have "a positive effect" on small independent producers of beer.
Budget 2022 was delivered jointly by Minister Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure, Michael McGrath.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.