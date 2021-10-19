'Barbaric' - Protest of live pig export from Ireland to China takes place today

A plan to export live pigs from Ireland to China will be protested by animal welfare activists today.

Animal welfare group, Ethical Farming Ireland (EFI), are organising the protest to highlight what they call an "outdated and barbaric industry that should be banished to history books".

It comes on the foot of a new agricultural deal struck between the two countries, which allows for the export of sheep meat and live breeding pigs.

These innocent animals who have no voice need our help to speak out for them. Please come along on Tuesday 19th October and let our govt know this is not acceptable and we are not OK with this! If we sit back and do nothing, nothing will change. Are you OK with this? pic.twitter.com/PdBqRO7A64 — Ethical Farming Ireland (@ethicalfarmIE) October 15, 2021

In a Twitter statement, EFI urged people to "speak up for the thousands of innocent animals who have no voice".

The group is encouraging anyone concerned to gather with them outside Leinster House from noon until 3pm today.

Actress Pauline McLynn of Father Ted fame and musicians Cathy Davey and Neil Hannon are expected to join the protest.