21/10/2021

CAUGHT: gardai reveal the locations where drivers were speeding this morning

David Power

A total of 43 drivers have already been detected speeding by gardai, just two hours into the national 'Slow Down' campaign. 

Already this morning, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked the speed of 37,666 vehicles and detected 43 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Examples of speeds detected by motorists putting themselves and others at risk include:

• 68km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Clontarf Road Dublin3 Dublin
• 66km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R527 Ballysimon Road, Limerick
• 103km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R162 Spiddal, Nobber, Meath
• 128km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N20 Creggane, Charleville, Limerick
• 76km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Callan Road, Kilkenny 
• 63km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N80 Main Street, Stradbally, Laois
• 126km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N21 Rineroe, Adare, Limerick
• 98km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N4 Palmerston Upper, Dublin22, Dublin
• 97km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R147 Dowdstown, Navan, Meath
• 59km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Brideswell, Athlone, Westmeath
• 93km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R689 Lisronagh, Clonmel, Tipperary
• 116km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 Garrycleary, Crossabeg, Wexford
• 113km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25 Ballyadam, Carrigtwohill, Cork
• 112km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N22 Farran, Ovens, Cork
• 111km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N77 Granafallow, Abbeyleix, Laois
• 116km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M11 Rossana Lower, Rathnew, Wicklow (e.g. Vehicle towing)

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to drivers to increase compliance with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on roads.

