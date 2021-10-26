Search

26/10/2021

Staying safe online: How to protect yourself digitally

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

The month of October is dedicated to promoting the importance of staying safe online and protecting yourself against digital dangers that exist. 

The European Cybersecurity Month (ECSM) is organised by the EU and runs as an annual campaign to help promote cybersecurity by providing guidelines to help secure your online presence.

The Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau have released tips to keep yourself safe from online trolls and scammers who prey online. 

The guidelines are as follows:

WIFI: You should change the default router password on a regular basis to avoid hackers. 

PASSWORDS: To keep all electronic equipment secure, you should use passwords or pins to enter. It is always recommended to use different passwords for different devices. It is important to use a combination of letters and numbers to reduce the risk of hacking.

BACK UP DATA: Always ensure you are updating your software on every electronic device, and back up your data so it cannot be lost completely. 

ANTI-VIRUS SOFTWARE: Use trusted anti-virus software and install it on every device connected to the internet. It will alert you if there is any suspicious activity happening.

APPS: Ensure you are reviewing your app's permissions on a regular basis, and delete apps you do not use. 

SOCIAL MEDIA: Review privacy settings on all social media accounts. 

In recent years, it has become more common for individuals to be targeted online for many different reasons. Scammers and trolls have presented massive problems on social media, and it is one of the biggest issues facing society at present. 

It is important to be aware of what you post and where you post. Do not share any personal or confidential details with anyone. 

An Garda Síochána said cyber safety is not just for European Cyber Security Month. It’s for always. Take the time to secure your systems and your data. Don’t do offline what you wouldn’t do offline and be cyber aware.

