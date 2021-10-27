Food safety group warns Irish consumers of instant noodles that may contain glass
An Irish food safety group has issued a warning about a batch of instant noodles that may contain glass.
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) notified Irish shops this week about the product known as MAMA Oriental Style Instant Noodles with Tom Yum Pork Flavour.
The batch affected are those with the best-before date of 28/04/2022.
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.