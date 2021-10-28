Irish Hospice Foundation is offering grants to local programmes nationwide

The Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF) are inviting applications from groups nationwide before the new closing date of Friday November 12th 2021 at 5.00pm to facilitate those adapting to new Covid-19 restrictions.

This extended IHF programme offers communities across Ireland multiple ways to process the impact of death, dying, grief, and more general losses that have taken place during the pandemic.

IHF Seeds programme piloted in early 2021. Awardees included GAA clubs, individual artists, local choirs and hospitals. This year IHF are encouraging as wide a group of people as possible to apply with a simple application process and lots of support.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin said:

“I am conscious that every community in Ireland has been affected by this terrible pandemic.

"Not only did COVID take so many of our loved ones, it also disrupted our traditional ways of grieving and memorialising. I recognize that the arts, culture and creativity can bring comfort and help people grieve and remember in some tangible way.

"With funding from my department through the Creative Ireland Programme, I am delighted that Irish Hospice Foundation can continue its important support for people and communities to cope with bereavement through creative and artistic expression.”

Sharon Foley, CEO of IHF, is confident that the continued investment in this programme will yield long lasting benefits.

“Arts and Creative Engagement offers us, in IHF, opportunities to use creativity and the arts to construct meaningful spaces where difficult things such as dying, death and bereavement are explored.

"The potential of the arts and creativity to strengthen meaningful engagement and support around death and loss has been known for centuries. We are thrilled to have the backing of Creative Ireland and Minister Catherine Martin to do it.”

Irish Hospice Foundation with Creative Ireland sets out to inspire and support the work of groups, organisations and individuals who wish to mark in some tangible way their response to the universal realities of dying, death and bereavement especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seed Grants are to support groups, organisations and individuals in exploring creative ways to do this. Priority will be given to creative initiatives that take innovative approaches to reflection and remembrance.

They aim to help start new local art projects, or to support existing projects gain momentum - this may involve artists, crafts people or coders. It may be a group or individual who has a good idea.

Grants of up to €1,000 are available with up to 26 awards on offer. Full details can be found on the IHF website.