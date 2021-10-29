WATCH: Here's the guests for tonight's Graham Norton Show on BBC One

The guests have been revealed for tonight's Graham Norton Show on BBC One.
Joining Graham in the studio will be President Obama, Dame Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Salma Hayek and Tinie Tempah, with music from Jesy Nelson.
President Obama and Bruce Springsteen talk friendship, politics and White House parties; Judi Dench reveals all about her new feathered companion; Jamie Dornan says his new film was a gift; Salma Hayek is thrilled to be a superhero; Tinie Tempah talks about hosting property show Extraordinary Extensions, and Jesy Nelson wishes Little Mix all the best.
This week join Jesy Nelson, @tinie, @salmahayek, Jamie Dornan, Dame Judy Dench, @springsteen AND @BarackObama! This Friday at 10:35pm @BBCOne #TheGNShow pic.twitter.com/1oliOU2cwr— Graham Norton Show (@TheGNShow) October 27, 2021
Catch The Graham Norton Show on BBC One, Friday, October 29 at 10.35pm.
