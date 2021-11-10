Gardai seek public help to find 24-year-old woman missing for 7 days
Gardai are seeking help from the public to trace the whereabouts of a 24-year-old woman missing for the past week.
Shannon Geoghan was last seen on the South Circular Road area of Dublin 8 on Wednesday November 3 wearing a black t-shirt.
She is described as being 5'6" in height, of medium build with long brown hair.
Anyone with any information on Shannon’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
