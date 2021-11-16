'No payment can ever fully atone for the harm done' at Mother & Baby Institutions - minister

A fund of €800 million has been approved by Government today for 34,000 survivors and former residents under the Mother & Baby Institutions Payment Scheme.

The scheme will provide financial payments and a form of enhanced medical card to “defined groups in acknowledgement of suffering experienced while resident” in a mother and baby institution or county institution.

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O'Gorman confirmed in a statement on social media that the Government had approved proposals for the scheme.

"This is a significant milestone in the State’s acknowledgement of its past failures and the needless suffering experienced by so many women and children while resident in these institutions," he said.

"The Mother and Baby Institutions Payment Scheme, valued at €800 million, is a broad scheme which encompasses but also goes far beyond the recommendations of the Commission of Investigation. It will benefit 34,000 survivors and former residents of these institutions," Minister O'Gorman said.

He thanked the survivors and their families who participated in the consultation process for the Mother and Baby Institutions Payment Scheme, both in Ireland and abroad.

"The Scheme is one element of the State’s comprehensive response to the suffering endured by women and children in 20th century Ireland. Today, we have also published the Government’s Action Plan for Survivors and Former Residents of Mother and Baby and County Home Institutions.

"There is no payment or measure that can ever fully atone for the harm done through the Mother and Baby Institutions. What we have set out today is the next chapter in the State’s ongoing response, and its commitment to rebuilding the trust it so grievously shattered," Minister O'Gorman said.