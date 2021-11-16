Search

16/11/2021

Government is 'sleep-walking' Ireland into another Christmas lockdown - Dáil told

Government is 'sleep-walking' Ireland into another Christmas lockdown - Dáil told

Reporter:

David Power

The Government is "once again sleep-walking us into lockdown at Christmas", the Dáil has been told. 

Deputy Paul Murphy made the comment, hitting out at the Government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, and said it was "Groundhog Day" as more restrictions loom. 

He said it was surprising that reports say the Government was "taken aback" at the level of hospitalisations. 

"After more than a year and a half of pandemic, you have failed to increase our ICU capacity to the levels that are necessary," he said. 

He said the State will now pay over-the-odds to use private hospitals. 

Deputy Murphy, pictured below, said the Government had also downplayed the role of poor ventilation in buildings, which helped spread the airborne disease. 

He said 21 months into an airborne pandemic, there are still no legally enforceable standards for indoor air quality. 

"To avoid lockdowns, it is not enough to rely on vaccines, crucial though they are," he said. 

Vaccination, ventilation and vastly increased testing is what is now required, Deputy Murphy said. 

While the "situation is serious", An Taoiseach Micheál Martin said schools are a safe place. 

"We are doing 200,000 PCR tests a week, which is one of the best systems in Europe," he said. 

He accepted that a strong communications programme is required. 

"We had to give people the opportunity to go back to work. By reopening the economy, we have created thousands of jobs. But... we do need to take the impending threat very seriously," the Taoiseach said. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media