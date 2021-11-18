Popular Dublin nightclub changes opening times in line with new guidelines

As part of the new restrictions, announced on Tuesday by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, all pubs and nightclubs in the country now have a strict curfew of midnight.
Popular Dublin nightclub Copper Face Jacks have changed their opening hours to keep in line with new Government guidelines, giving a whole new meaning to after work drinks.
The new hours will see the doors open every night from 6 to 12, with Monday and Wednesday night's being over 21s.
The announcement was made on the bars Instagram page on Wednesday 17 where they confirmed the new opening times.
"In light of the government's latest announcement, we are closing our doors at midnight from tomorrow onwards.
"Don't worry though, we'll be opening at 6pm every night of the week", they said before adding tickets do not guarantee entry and Covid cert and matching ID are required.
View this post on Instagram
As part of the new restrictions, announced on Tuesday by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, all pubs and nightclubs in the country now have a strict curfew of midnight.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.