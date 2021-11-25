Almost a quarter of a million euros worth of suspected Diazepam tablets seized by Gardaí (Image: Gardaí )
Gardaí have seized almost a quarter of a million euros worth of suspected Diazepam tablets in Drogheda under Operation Tara.
The seizure was made in the Legavoureen area of Drogheda shortly before 11pm on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
An Garda Siochana conducted a search operation in Drogheda, and during the course of this search, they located more than €247,000 worth of suspected Diazepam tablets.
Gardaí said an investigation into this seizure is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.
This search was conducted as part of Operation Stratus, an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of illegal drugs in Drogheda.
Operation Tara began on July 1, 2021 and aims to 'disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels'.
