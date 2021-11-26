New campaign launched to help spot the signs of relationship abuse

A new study has found that 81 per cent of young people said they would want to intervene if a friend was experiencing abuse, however, 16 per cent said they would find it easy to spot the signs.

The survey from Women's Aid, the leading national organisation that has been working in Ireland to stop domestic violence against women and children since 1974 said spotting the signs of abuse early is crucial.

Actions such as a partner getting frequently jealous or looking through their partners' phone are warning signs and are considered "red flags" for unhealthy relationships that could be potentially abusive.

The survey also highlighted barriers which might prevent people from intervening in a relationship they believe to be abusive including concerns about misreading signs, worries about saying the wrong thing and fears of making the situation worse.

An awareness campaign, Too Into You, has been launched by Women's Aid ahead of the UN International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, which runs from November 25 to December 10, which aims to help people spot the signs of intimate relationship abuse and reach women who need support.

Chief Executive of Women's Aid, Sarah Benson, said that young people are "crucial allies" for their peers who are experiencing abuse.

"The findings of this national research show us that while young people feel a responsibility to look out for friends who might be experiencing abuse, they have concerns around making the situation worse and keeping their friends and loved ones safe

"There is an awareness gap on the causes and warning signs of abuse amongst young people. If young people are empowered and equipped, they will be able to start the conversation with friends and help them in a supportive and safe way", she added.