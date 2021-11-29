Permission refused for hotel which would see destruction of one of Dublin's most famous pubs

Planning permission for a nine-storey hotel on Dublin's North King Street has been refused by Dublin City Council (DCC).

Marron Estates had applied for permission which would have resulted in the partial demolition of one of Dublin's most famous traditional music pubs, the Cobblestone.

Hundreds of objections were subsequently lodged with the council along with demonstrations being held to save the beloved pub.

The council stated the development would be "overbearing and significantly out of scale and character with the prevailing architectural context", adding that it would represent "substantial over-development of a highly sensitive site" and the destruction needed for the project would cause "unacceptable loss of historic fabric".

Speaking to The Irish Independent, owner of the Cobblestone Thomas Mulligan said he was "blown away by the support of friends of the pub who went into overdrive in their opposition to the plan."

Refusing the permission, DCC also said the pub "has developed as a space for teaching, rehearsal and performance for traditional music to the rear of the Cobblestone public house, and which is considered to make an important contribution to the cultural offering in the area".