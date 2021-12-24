'Things will get better' - Irish child's adorable Christmas note delights bus passenger

Kieron Clarke was travelling on the 64 service bus from Letterkenny to Derry one morning last week and found an envelope lying on top of the toilet block labelled, "Stranger on the bus: Open me."

After initially feeling sceptical of his discovery, Kieron opened the letter to find a heartwarming message inside.

The letter read: "Have a good day, stranger! I'm Kayleigh and I'm 12 and I take this bus to school.

"I just want to say Merry Christmas and if things aren't great, things will get better eventually.

"A message from a fellow bus rider. You are loved. I love you."

12-year-old Kayleigh from Sligo had left the card on the bus for a stranger to find in a bid to spread some kindness this Christmas.

Kieron said it was the most wonderful find, "It was such a lovely surprise. Honestly, when I read the letter, I just felt hopeful.

"Personally, I'm not having a bad time or a bad Christmas and what I consider bad is miniscule compared to what some people are going through, especially at this time of year.

"I think Kayeigh is incredible, such a strong and intelligent young girl who has shown maturity beyond her years.

"Her parents are very proud of her, as am I. She will go far.

"If that is her scope on the world, as undoubtedly the last few years of her childhood have been affected by Covid, it is heartening to see how positive she remains and how she wishes to spread that positivity amongst others in a particularly dark time."

Kayleigh is from Sligo so her card travelled a fair distance to Derry without being lost or discarded.

Kieron hopes to pass on Kayleigh's letter the next time he travels so it can travel further afield and spread more kindness and positivity.

Kieron added: "In a world where you can be anything, be more like Kayleigh, especially this Christmas. I certainly will."