New law setting minimum price of alcohol comes into effect today

Strong alcohol will no longer be sold at "pocket money prices" as a new law to deter binge drinking takes effect today (January 4).

That's according to Junior Health Minister, Frankie Feighan, who commented on the introduction of the minimum unit pricing.

He said, “We are taking this action to ensure that cheap strong alcohol is not available to children and young people at ‘pocket money’ prices and to help those who drink to harmful levels to reduce their intake.”

The minimum unit price of 10 cents per gram of alcohol is provided under the Public Health (Alcohol) Act 2018

The move has been welcomed by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, who said, “Today Ireland joins a small number of countries in the world to introduce minimum pricing.

“This measure is designed to reduce serious illness and death from alcohol consumption and to reduce the pressure on our health services from alcohol related conditions.

“It worked in Scotland and I look forward to it working here.”

The move is expected to impact more on alcohol sold in supermarkets and off licences, rather than pubs, restaurants and night clubs.

It will mean an average bottle of wine cannot be sold for under 7.40 euros, while a can of beer will cost at least 1.70 euros.

Spirits will see the biggest jump in price, with vodka and gin set to cost a minimum of 20.70 euros, while whiskey will rise to at least 22 euro.

Ireland has joined the likes of Scotland, Wales, the Russian Federation and parts of Australia and Canada introducing the move.

Scotland was the first in Europe to introduce it in 2018, followed by Wales in 2020.