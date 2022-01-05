Take Me To The Pub: Hozier, Bono and The Edge invest in Irish craft brewery

Hozier, Bono and The Edge... no, it's not a lost Roald Dahl book; the three singers are actually among a number of investors who have put their faith into a Wicklow craft brewery.

According to The Currency, The Wicklow Wolf Craft Brewing Company, founded by Quincey Fennelly and Simon Lynch in 2014, issued new shares for almost €2.4 million.

The two U2 band members invested a total of €327,000 into the business, while Wicklow native Hozier invested almost €110,000.

However, the largest investor, was Zatrix Holdings, a company controlled by Mary Ann O’Brien, better known as the founder of chocolate franchise Lily O’Brien’s.

The Currency also reported that Wicklow Wolf invested €4 million in a brewery in Newtown Mount Kennedy in 2019, the funding for which came from a €2 million equity raise, which brought in existing shareholders in 2016.

Wicklow Wolf has also been supported by Enterprise Ireland, and it also has plans to reopen their visitor centre as soon as restrictions ease.

According to its website, its products "are locally rooted and at one with nature," and they claim to pride themselves on "brewing beers in a sustainable way."

