31 Mar 2022

New data reveals 35% dip in Ireland's social housing waiting list

30 Mar 2022 4:36 PM

Ireland's social housing waiting list has been reduced by over 30% in the past five years. 

That's according to the latest Summary of Social Housing Assessment (SSHA), which was released today (Wednesday March 30) by the Department of Housing. 

The dent in the waiting list represents a 35.3% decrease in the total number of households in need of social housing since 2016. 

Just under 60,000 households were assessed as being qualified for and in need of social housing in November 2021, a dip of 4.3% from the 61,880 households in the same position in November 2020. 

The Housing Minister, Darragh O'Brien, commented on the data release and said, “We must not, and will not, lose sight of the fact that there are still just over 59,000 households who are relying on us for the provision of housing support. Housing for All, which was launched six months ago, sets us on a pathway to delivering 90,000 new social homes by the end of 2030.

"This year we will be investing more than €4 billion, to deliver 11,820 new social homes in 2022, including 9,000 new build social homes." 

A total of 9,183 social houses were reportedly found for people in 2021, marking an increase of 17% on 2020 figures. 

According to the Department, it's the fifth consecutive year the overall number of households on local authority waiting lists continued to decrease. 

The data released today was criticised by opposition TD, Eoin O'Bróin, who addressed the figures on Twitter. 

In a tweet, he said, "For those interested in the facts here are the 2021 social housing targets and output figures; 28% built and bought by Councils and AHBs (6472), 72% leased from private property owners (16,840 HAP/RAS/Leasing). Govt over reliance on private sector continues." 

Minister O'Brien responded to the tweet by stating, "Also a fact that there was a construction sector shutdown in 2021. Despite that, overall delivery was up 17% on 2020. But don’t let the truth get in your way." 

The minister also addressed the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and refugees coming to Ireland in need of shelter. 

He said, "We are watching the situation in Ukraine closely. The Russian invasion is having significant impacts on all sectors of society and as we ramp up all types of housing delivery this year we will be wary of any impact the war will have." 

"The strong pipeline of home building activity is encouraging. New figures show that in the past twelve months (March 2021 to February 2022), Commencement Notices for the construction of 33,006 new homes were received. This is the highest rolling 12-month total since comparable data was first published," he continued. 

"Specifically related to social housing, the Construction Status Report for Quarter 4 2021, showed that there were 8,749 social homes onsite at the end of December, with a further 10,455 homes at various stages of design and procurement. Supporting local authorities and Approved Housing Bodies to increase housing construction is a priority for my Department." 

