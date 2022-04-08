Half a million euro for inclusive playground upgrades will 'benefit every child' - O'Gorman

Almost half a million euro has been allocated for the refurbishment of playgrounds and creation of new play areas across Ireland.

The €450,000 funding for Local Authorities was announced today by the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, and will go towards inclusive changes in parks nationwide including sensory equipment and wheelchair accessible swings.

Minister O'Gorman said, "Children’s playgrounds and play areas should be places of fun and activity for all children to enjoy, so that every child can experience the joy and excitement that comes with playing outdoors.”

"By ensuring that our playgrounds include play equipment that is accessible and encourages inclusion, we are expanding opportunities for play that will benefit every child.

"This year, I am delighted that 29 Local Authorities have been successful in their applications to enhance their play facilities so that children of all abilities can express themselves in a safe environment and know that they belong.”

Other proposed modification include 'Learn to Cycle' tracks, natural play areas, inclusive basket swing sets, natural play areas and biodiversity playground upgrades.

Dozens of projects nationwide will receive the funding, with the maximum funds of €16,541 allocated to nine projects including Spraoi na hAbhann in Laois, Courtown playground in Wexford, and Dungloe Shorefront playground in Donegal.

Inclusive cycle equipment has been earmarked for a 'Learn to Cycle' track at Fairlane Park in Dungarvan, Co Waterford with funding worth €15,162, while €15,552 has been allocated for upgrades at Borris playground in Co Carlow.