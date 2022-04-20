Gardai appeal for witnesses to fatal crash involving four vehicles

Gardai appeal for witnesses to fatal collision involving four vehicles
Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision (RTC) involving four vehicles in March.
The RTC occurred at 8.55am at Knockreagh, Callan, Co Kilkenny, resulting in a teenager and man in his 60s being sent to Waterford University Hospital and Cork University Hospital respectively with serious injuries.
Although the injuries of the man in his 60s were not life-threatening, he has since passed away.
No other injuries to persons was reported.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, particularly those may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Knockreagh area of Callan between 8:30am and 9:10am on Tuesday March 29.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
North Leitrim councillors have expressed their shock at Minister Eamon Ryan's decision to grant the prospecting licences
Some of those who attended a rally organised by Treasure Leitrim in opposition to the granting of the licencespicture: James Molloy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.