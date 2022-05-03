Search

03 May 2022

Three fatal collisions occurred within one day over Bank Holiday weekend

Three fatal collisions occurred within one day over Bank Holiday weekend

Three fatal collisions occurred within one day over Bank Holiday weekend

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

03 May 2022 10:54 AM

Three fatal road traffic collisions occurred on Irish roads yesterday (May 2). 

According to reports from An Garda Síochána, the separate incidents all took place within twenty hours of eachother in Co Donegal, Co Meath and Co Westmeath. 

The collisions come following a warning issued by Gardai urging caution during the Easter Bank Holiday weekend. 

RSA statistics show 50 fatalities following 49 fatal collisions have been recorded so far this year, not including the incidents on May 2. 

The first of the three occurred when a car collided with a wall in Trim, Co Meath at approximately 1.55am.  

The driver - a male aged in his 40s - was reportedly taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, Co Dublin where he later passed away from serious injuries. 

The second incident involved a collision between a lorry and a car on the N4 Near Ballinlack in Co Westmeath 

Mullingar Gardai and emergency services were alerted and attended the incident shortly after 5pm. 

The driver of the car - a man aged in his 70s - was pronounced dead at the scene, while its passenger - a woman also in her 70s - was airlifted to Tallaght Hospital in Dublin. 

Her condition is understood to be serious. 

The driver of the lorry - aged in his 40s - was taken by ambulance to Mullingar Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The final collision occurred in Meenaward near Buncrana in Co Donegal at approximately 10.50pm yesterday evening. 

It involved two vehicles on the Mountain Road between Buncrana and Carndonagh, with one driver in his 40s pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment, with one passenger - a female aged in her 30s - reported to be in serious condition. 

Anyone with information on the three collisions - particularly those in the vicinity with dash-cam footage - is asked to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media