'Visibility is key' - New 48-member Garda Station opens at Dublin Airport

A new 48-member Garda Station has officially opened at Ireland's largest airport.

The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee today (Friday May 6) attended the opening at Dublin Airport, calling the facility "much more in line with the standards we should expect at a busy international airport".

She said, "I am delighted to be here today at the official opening of Dublin Airport Garda Station. The first Garda Station at Dublin Airport, which opened in 1987, was just a single room in the main airport Terminal.

"I wish to commend Commissioner Harris and the Gardaí and officials who I know have worked very hard on the Dublin Airport Strategic Plan and the resulting station."

According to Minister McEntee, the new station will result in a higher Garda presence in the area.

She said, "As Minister for Justice, supporting the work of An Garda Síochána is a priority for my department and this year’s unprecedented budget in excess of €2 billion reflects that commitment. Visibility is key when it comes to effective policing and this new station will help maintain a higher Garda presence here at Dublin Airport."

A real pleasure to officially open the new Dublin Airport Garda station today and meet the @gardainfo team working there.



The station operates on a 24 hour basis and will ensure a high visibility Garda presence at Dublin Airport. pic.twitter.com/iYNu1e3zGk — Helen McEntee TD (@HMcEntee) May 6, 2022

Operating on a 24 hour basis, it will be situated in the former Transaer building at Dublin Airport in the Garda Division of DMR North, where it forms part of the ‘H’ District.

Its responsibilities will include policing of the airport, State security, emergency response to critical incidents, public safety, as well as escort of State movements of VIPs and valuable cargo, and cooperation and liaison with local stakeholders and international police colleagues.

The Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) also operates from the station, with immigration detention facilities operational at the building from March 1 2022.