FOOD ALERT: Batch of instant noodles recalled from Irish stores
A batch of chicken flavour instant noodles is being recalled due to the presence of unauthorised pesticide, ethylene oxide.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), point-of-sale notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch of Háo Háo Chicken Flavour Instant Noodles.
The affected batch is stamped with code SG B6 and a best before date of 18/09/2022.
The pesticide present in the product is not authorised for use in foods sold in the European Union (EU).
Although consumption of the contaminated product does not pose an acute risk to health, there may be health issues if there is continued consumption over a long period of time.
The FSAI recommends exposure to this substance should be minimised.
