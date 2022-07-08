Family of missing 37 year old concerned for his welfare

The family of a 37 year old missing for four days are concerned for his welfare.
According to An Garda Síochána, Peter O'Loughlin went missing from his home at Lee Road in Co Cork on July 4 2022.
He is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height and of slim build with brown hair and green eyes.
It's not known what Peter was wearing at the time he went missing.
Anyone with information on Peter's whereabouts are asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021-4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
