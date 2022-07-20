US State Department notes ‘significant efforts’ made by Ireland to combat human trafficking

The US State Department said it has noted ‘significant efforts’ made by Ireland in combatting human trafficking, according to a statement that was recently released by the Department of Justice.

Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee TD, of Fine Gael, welcomed Ireland’s upgrading in the ‘Trafficking in Persons’ (TiPs) Report 2022. The announcement has been acknowledged and reflected in the report from the US State Department which saw Ireland’s ranking upgraded from the Tier 2 watch-list; a change from Ireland's downgrade in 2020 and last year.

In the case of the 2021 report, Dept of Justice said that it was disappointed that Ireland’s ranking was not upgraded in the 2021 ‘Trafficking in Persons’ Report.

Developments in 2021 taken into account by the US State Department when assessing Ireland include:

The first convictions, in September of last year, for human trafficking;

Government approval for the creation of a revised National Referral Mechanism to make it easier for victims

of trafficking to come forward, be identified and access support;

The development of a new National Action Plan on Human Trafficking; and

An increase in funding dedicated specifically to supporting victims of trafficking, and for public awareness and prevention efforts.

'A SUBSTANTIAL DIFFERENCE'

In addition, Minister McEntee observed that work being advanced by her Department over the past 12 months progressing the revised National Referral Mechanism and the new Action Plan on Human Trafficking, and which is nearing completion, 'will make a substantial difference to the identification and protection of human trafficking victims in Ireland.'

According to the Dept, the National Referral Mechanism refers to a procedure that will 'make a significant difference to Ireland’s capacity to identify and support harder-to-reach human trafficking victims', while the new Action Plan on Human Trafficking 'sets out how the multi-agency work to combat this criminal activity will be taken forward.'

She elaborated: "Human trafficking is an exploitive crime that preys on the vulnerable: I have been clear that there is no place for it in our society."

"We know vulnerable people are trafficked into Ireland for exploitation reasons, including sexual exploitation, forced labour and forced criminality.

ENCOURAGEMENT TO REPORT

"We are confident that the victim-centered policy approach we are taking will, most importantly, encourage more victims to come forward and get help and support, but this in turn, should help us gather the information and evidence needed to strengthen prosecutions and convictions."

She continued: "There are two further areas in particular that my officials are progressing, and which we hope to see reflected in the next TiPs rating.

"The first is work ongoing in relation to a proposed new National Referral Mechanism. Next week I will seek Government approval to publish the General Scheme of the Criminal Justice (Sexual Offences and Human Trafficking) Bill 2022, which, among other things will put a revised National Referral Mechanism on a statutory footing. This will also provide a formal role for civil society groups that support victims to be part of the formal identification process”.

"This new approach will make it easier for victims of trafficking to come forward, be identified and access advice, accommodation and support.

"Work is also advancing on the development of a new National Action Plan on Human Trafficking. Following a further round of stakeholder consultations, the plan will be finalised and submitted to Government for approval in the autumn.

FURTHER STEPS

In addition, to engaging with the TiPs process, the Dept said that Ireland continues to work actively with all its partners in multilateral international organisations who are active in tackling human trafficking, including the Council of Europe’s Group of Experts on Action against Trafficking (GRETA), the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the UN and the European Union.

Furthermore, the Dept also said that the enactment of the legislation to establish the revised NRM on a statutory footing and the implementation of the draft commitments for action in the Action Plan on Human Trafficking should help improve Ireland’s ranking further in future reports.

The TiPs Report is the US Government’s principal diplomatic tool to engage foreign governments on human trafficking and it rates States in a three-tier system based on their perceived efforts to acknowledge and combat human trafficking.

Among the areas highlighted are the increased number of convictions secured, the increased number of potential trafficking victims identified during inspections, and work on the expungement of convictions for selling sex, many of which may have involved victims of trafficking.

THE FISHING INDUSTRY

The Minister notes the references to the fishing industry in the 2022 report: "All allegations of human trafficking in the industry are fully investigated by An Garda Síochána (AGS) and files submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

"AGS report that the DPP has so far decided not to prosecute in all cases, deeming the necessary threshold of evidence to show human trafficking – as distinct from exploitative work practices - has not been met."

CHILD SEX TRAFFICKING

"The Minister notes with concern the statement in the 2022 TIPs report that ‘Traffickers subject Irish children to sex trafficking within the country’.

"The Minister is not aware of any evidence of this, either from the report or otherwise, but would point out that under Children First legislation and guidance Ireland has mandatory reporting for certain ‘classes of persons’ to report child abuse concerns, and Tusla and AGS have an agreed Protocol and reporting procedures for child protection and exploitation matters.

"Any suspicions of child trafficking for sexual abuse – including any evidence that comes to the attention of any voluntary organisation - should be reported immediately to AGS."

Minister McEntee added: "We are united in our commitment to supporting victims, and to prosecuting those who take advantage and profit from their misery.

"The mass movement of people across Europe over the past four months has served only to concentrate minds and deepen our resolve to help.

"Ireland is determined to play its full part in providing safe refuge for the people fleeing from Ukraine and the Irish people have afforded a warm welcome to more than 40,000 people so far. However, we are also mindful that some will view it as an opportunity to deceive and exploit."

She concluded: "The Zero Tolerance strategy, the third national strategy on domestic, sexual and gender-based violence which I launched last month contains an action to identify linkages between the implementation plan accompanying the Strategy, and the National Action Plan on human trafficking, as well as ensuring actions to prevent prostitution and combat trafficking for sexual exploitation are addressed in an integrated manner."

If you have been affected by this article, you can find resources to help you by contacting Women's Aid at 1800 341 900.

Additionally, you can email Samaritans Ireland at jo@samaritans.ie or ring 116 123, or visit the Rape Crisis Centre at drcc.ie.