Murder investigation launched after man’s death in Dundalk

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in an incident in Co Louth.

Marius Juodenas, 44, died in hospital on Tuesday after sustaining injuries earlier this month.

The Garda said he was found with serious injuries at a house on Barrack Street in Dundalk shortly before 7pm on July 5 after gardai attended the scene.

He was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he was placed on life support .

He later died of his injuries.

A post-mortem was conducted at Dublin City mortuary on Wednesday. The results are not being released for operational reasons.

An incident room has been put in place at Dundalk Garda station. A family liaison officer has been appointed to keep the family informed of the investigation.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who was in the vicinity of Barrack Street between 6.30pm and 7pm on Tuesday July 5, to come forward.