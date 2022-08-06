Martin leads tributes to hurler ‘taken far too young’ after collapsing on pitch

The Taoiseach has led tributes to a young Tipperary hurler who died after collapsing during a match, saying he is “shocked and saddened” by the death.

Dillon Quirke, 24, was playing for his club Clonoulty-Rossmore against Kilruane MacDonaghs at Semple Stadium in Thurles on Friday evening when he became ill.

He received medical attention before being brought to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel where he later died.

The county senior hurling championship game was called off by the referee following the incident.

The young player has been described as a “smashing person” who was “taken far too young”.

The Taoiseach said he was “shocked and saddened” by the death of the young player.

Micheal Martin in a post on Twitter said: “Shocked and saddened by the passing of Dillon Quirke.

“My deepest sympathies to all his family, friends, his teammates and all the community in Tipperary.”

Tipperary GAA extended its “heartfelt and sincere sympathies” to his family and teammates on the “sad and tragic” death of the young hurler.

In a statement, Tipperary GAA said: “Tipperary GAA extends its heartfelt and sincere sympathies to Dan, Hazel, Shannon, Kellie and the extended Quirke family. Also to the Clonoulty Rossmore GAA Club and his teammates on the sad and tragic passing of Clonoulty Rossmore and Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke.

“Dillon became ill during Friday evening’s County Senior Hurling Championship game between Clonoulty Rossmore and Kilruane MacDonaghs in Semple Stadium and was taken to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel where he passed away.”

Tipperary GAA thanked all of those who attended to Mr Quirke on Friday evening in the stadium and at the hospital.

The family, friends & teammates of Dillon Quirke are foremost in the thoughts of players across Ireland. We can’t imagine your pain but will walk with you & support you in any way we can. Rest easy Dillon. We mourn your loss & celebrate your life. You will stay forever young 💔 pic.twitter.com/zi5CikQTAN — GPA (@gaelicplayers) August 6, 2022

It has called off all games due to take place in the County Hurling Championships this weekend as a mark of respect to the player.

Former Tipperary hurling manager Liam Sheedy described Mr Quirke as a “smashing person” on and off the pitch.

He said all of the GAA family were “numb at the news”, adding his thoughts and prayers were with Mr Quirke’s family.

The Gaelic Players Association mourned the player’s loss, saying he would “stay forever young”.

In a post on Twitter, the association said: “The family, friends & teammates of Dillon Quirke are foremost in the thoughts of players across Ireland.

“We can’t imagine your pain but will walk with you & support you in any way we can.

“Rest easy Dillon. We mourn your loss & celebrate your life. You will stay forever young.”

The thoughts of everyone connected with South Tipperary GAA are with everyone in Clonoulty-Rossmore tonight on the tragic passing of Dillon Quirke. Taken far too young. RIP pic.twitter.com/cavVh71nnR — Coiste Chontae Thiobraid Arann Theas (@south_tippGAA) August 5, 2022

South Tipperary GAA said he was “taken far too young”.

In a post on Twitter, it said: “The thoughts of everyone connected with South Tipperary GAA are with everyone in Clonoulty-Rossmore tonight on the tragic passing of Dillon Quirke. Taken far too young. RIP.”